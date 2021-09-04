Aurox (URUS) Trading 42.4% Higher This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.80 or 0.00033725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $90,177.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

