Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $244.08 million and approximately $188.95 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00139380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00183670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.07871499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,166.37 or 0.99920967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00994928 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

