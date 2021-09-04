Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.49 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $14.49 million and $263,106.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00138150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00183762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.88 or 0.07863117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.16 or 1.00115571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00991391 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.