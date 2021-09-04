Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.49 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $14.49 million and $263,106.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065138 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00138150 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00183762 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.88 or 0.07863117 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.16 or 1.00115571 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00991391 BTC.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.
