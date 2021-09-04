Auxilium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,395.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $20,395.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,900,578 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auxilium Coin Trading

