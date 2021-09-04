Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Auxly Cannabis Group shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,630,684 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XLY shares. ATB Capital raised shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.