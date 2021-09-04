AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.98. AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.