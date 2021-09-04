Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Avista worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.44 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,018 shares of company stock valued at $535,366 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

