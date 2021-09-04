Axe (AXE) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $323,618.41 and $49,810.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.38 or 0.00946609 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

