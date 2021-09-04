Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.68 Billion

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $5.32 billion and approximately $2.68 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00799124 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

