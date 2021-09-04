AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $232,659.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.