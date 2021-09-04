B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded 93.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $55,381.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00154450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00189089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.98 or 0.07760829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00091933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00988836 BTC.

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

