Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.