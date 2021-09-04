Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.
CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
