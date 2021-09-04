Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lancaster Colony worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $15,094,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,716. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.