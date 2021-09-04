Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,714.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,423.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.