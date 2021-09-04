Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,629 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. 598,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,914. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

