Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.80. 245,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.98. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $296.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.