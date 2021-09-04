Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $34.05 on Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $34.05 or 0.00068189 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $236.46 million and approximately $97.06 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

