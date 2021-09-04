bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Cap Achieves $2.60 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $144.30 or 0.00288973 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded up 266.7% against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $929,820.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

