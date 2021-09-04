Banano Reaches Market Cap of $17.52 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and $247,264.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00188069 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.