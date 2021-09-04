Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $1,386,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

