Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 9,121 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

