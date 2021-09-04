Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $171,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

