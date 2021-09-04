Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 12,850 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 313.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.