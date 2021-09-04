Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

