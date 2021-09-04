Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

