Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,548,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.