Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

