Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,088 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EME opened at $122.06 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.