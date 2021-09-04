Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

