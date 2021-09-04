Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $466.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

