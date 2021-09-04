Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 239 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $468.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $468.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

