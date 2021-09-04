Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 61.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

TECH opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.04 and a 200-day moving average of $428.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $521.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total transaction of $2,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,695. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

