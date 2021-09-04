Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $10.38 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $365.33 million and $74.81 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00020882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00178215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00798993 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

