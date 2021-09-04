Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 406,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

OZK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

