Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Position Increased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the quarter. Bank7 accounts for 2.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 2.82% of Bank7 worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.