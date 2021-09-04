BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of BankUnited worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

