Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $29.17 million and $1.97 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00185391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.47 or 0.07714935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.54 or 1.00286965 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.00993407 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.