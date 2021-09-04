Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for about 4.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Barclays by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth $17,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,789. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

