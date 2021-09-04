Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $486.22 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

