Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 66,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.