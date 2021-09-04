Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $22.51 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

