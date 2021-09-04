Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,796 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The TJX Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $11,615,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

