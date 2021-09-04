Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $937.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $899.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $834.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.