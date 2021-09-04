Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

