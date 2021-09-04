Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.72

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.72 ($78.49) and traded as low as €64.62 ($76.02). Basf shares last traded at €64.93 ($76.39), with a volume of 1,693,540 shares changing hands.

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.60 ($93.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.38.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

