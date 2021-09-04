BASIC (BASIC) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $39.80 million and $2.55 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00802822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

