Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.43

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.43 ($58.15) and traded as low as €47.10 ($55.41). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €47.48 ($55.85), with a volume of 1,854,833 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a PE ratio of -17.39.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

