Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

