Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BAYRY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
