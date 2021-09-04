BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.78

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.78 ($44.45) and traded as low as €36.95 ($43.47). BayWa Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.15 ($43.71), with a volume of 5,125 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

