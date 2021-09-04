Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

